FRANKLIN, Ks. — Southeast Kansas got a delicious look through the decades.

Today the Miner’s Hall Museum held a presentation looking into the early drive-ins and restaurants in Arma.

It was part of the ongoing exhibit highlighting Arma’s past since it was a coal camp.

A panel of storytellers spent time going over these eateries, including Karen Golob Heronemus, who’s mother operated the Dari Castle for around two decades.

“They bought the corner with a Dairy Bar in 1946, and then she ran the Dari Bar, loved it and decided they needed to build a bigger one. And it was pretty famous for my mother’s chili, which she came up with on her own that everybody, people would tell me the different places that they came from far and wide to get mom’s chili,” says Karen Golob Heronemus, Panelist.

After the presentation ended, the audience was actually able to sample some of the famous chili.

The next presentation will take place August 21st and will focus on the history of Arma’s homecoming.