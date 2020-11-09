Arma residents encourage to shop local

ARMA, Kan. — A few Southeast Kansas businesses got together Sunday to encourage the community to shop local.

This weekend was the Arma Merchant’s Fall Festival.

Restaurants and Decor shops had sales to urge residents to start their holiday shopping early.

Businesses owners like Larry Black say it’s great to welcome back shoppers into his custom silk designs store.

Larry Black, Owner, Forever Flowers “People don’t know that there are things in Arma that are really unique. We probably, in this shop, we have the largest collection of silk florals in the four state area.”

This was the second year businesses pitched in for this event.