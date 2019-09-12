Arma garden helps combat community food insecurity

Last November, Arma residents came together to combat their food insecurity issue by creating a community garden.

Due to setbacks from a rainy spring, being able to plant produce took a backseat as they waited for the grounds to dry.

This month, residents have been able to harvest plenty of fresh produce and have even created their own nutrition council.

The creation of this new garden encourages health in Arma — something that wasn’t a priority before.

“Being nine miles away from a grocery store is a really big deal, especially if you’re a senior or a household without a vehicle,” explained Matt O’Malley with Live Well Crawford County. “There’s just nowhere to get fresh foods, so this garden is going to be able to provide that for people and improve the health of their families.”

O’Malley predicts to have several hundred pounds of fresh produce by the end of fall harvest.

For now, anyone living in Arma interested in receiving produce can contact Live Well Crawford County.

In the future, the town also plans to start its own food pantry held at the Arma Public Library.