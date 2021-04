ARMA, Ks. — Officials with the Arma Community Garden are asking for the public’s votes.

The garden is one of more than 300, nationwide – competing for gardens for good grant money. The top 21 vote-getters will receive $5,000 each to help their respective communities provide nutritious food.

Since 2019, the garden is Arma has supplied produce to the pantries at the library and the high school.

Voting closes on April 7th.

You can do it online.