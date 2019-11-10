Arkansas youth treatment center allegations investigated

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas youth mental health treatment center is being investigated by the state Department of Human Services amid allegations of abuse, neglect and sexual contact among residents.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the allegations also include excessive use of physical and chemical restraints at Piney Ridge Treatment Center in Fayetteville, which is licensed for 102 patients ages 7 to 17.

Piney Ridge CEO Adrienne Catalina told the newspaper that residents are monitored constantly, abuse allegations are investigated and reported to proper authorities and guardians, and that physical and chemical restraints are used according to state and federal regulations.

DHS spokeswoman Amy Webb said the center has work to do to improve and is being monitored.

The state’s actions could range from a plan to make corrections to revoking the facility’s license.