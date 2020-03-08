Arkansas woman breaks both legs after falling from 50-foot-tall cliff – but survives

HERBER SPRINGS, Ark. (WDAF) — A woman is recovering after falling more than 50 feet down an overlook area on March 6.

It’s a moment in time that 36-year-old Miranda Hill will never forget. She was hiking at Bridal Veil Falls, a nature area she often visits near Greers Ferry Lake, when she slipped and fell, plummeting from the cliff ledge.

“I step off this rock right here, and I’m trying to just sit on it, and I slip,” Hill said, remembering the moment.

She said she did everything she could to catch herself, but it wasn’t enough.

“I did try to catch myself, and I started sliding down on my belly, and my legs hit the water first and then the big rocks at the bottom of it.”

Although the fall didn’t take her life, it definitely changed it.

“I’m like, ‘Help me, just help me. I can’t feel my legs.’”

She broke both of her legs. Now, she has to learn how to walk again.

“I felt like I was already dying, dead,” she said.

Hill said she’s trying to stay positive by thinking about her family. She also said she appreciates all the love and support from her friends and even strangers.

Her advice? Be careful when you’re hiking.