Arkansas to accept refugees beginning in 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — Refugees who have entered the United States may resettle here, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

The information was in a letter dated Monday, December 23 from Gov. Hutchinson to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo regarding Executive Order 13888 “On Enhancing State and Local Involvement in Resettlement.”

“Arkansans have a history of welcoming refugees. While we fully support control of our borders and oppose illegal immigration, we also value the contribution of immigrants and understand the importance of America continuing to be a welcoming nation for those truly seeking refuge and following the legal path to our land. Immigrants bring energy, a thirst for freedom, and a desire to pursue the American dream. This is America’s strength and part of our future.”

The governor issued the consent beginning the 2020 calendar year for Arkansas pursuant to the United States Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP).

“The president’s executive order allows the state to be involved in the decision making on the placement of refugees. This is the right approach and something I’ve advocated for as Governor. Based upon the assurances I have received that proper screenings and security checks will be conducted throughout the entire process as well as the requisite letters of consent from local jurisdictions, I have signed a letter giving my consent to the resettlement of refugees in the state for the 2020 calendar year. I am committed to ensure that refugees brought to Arkansas have a real chance to settle and become self-sufficient.” GOVERNOR ASA HUTCHINSON

