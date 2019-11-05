Arkansas service dog poses proudly for school picture day

GRAVETTE, Ark. — A northwest Arkansas service dog takes her very first school picture.

Tosha is a Certified Service Dog for a 5th Grade student at Gravette Upper Elementary School.

She helps her human who suffers from seizures.

The school posted Tosha’s picture to Facebook last week.

She sat so nicely for her very first school pictures last week!! We are proud of how well she has acclimated to the culture here at GUE…and how well our students have welcomed her into our family. Gravette Upper Elementary School Facebook

Tosha was trained at On Command Canine Training Academy in Joplin before going to serve her new owner.