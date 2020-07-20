Arkansas residents: Mask mandate begins July 20

ARKANSAS — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s executive order requiring citizens to wear face masks in all public places starts Monday.

The order will apply to both indoor and outdoor spaces.

Unlike a guideline, the face mask mandate will carry the power of law and violators can be fined between 100 and 500 dollars.

First time violators will be given a written or verbal warning.

Law enforcement cannot detain or arrest anyone due to a face covering violation, and no minors will be fined.

Counties can be exempted if they have no active cases for a period of 28 days.

Currently, there are no counties that are exempt from the mandate.

