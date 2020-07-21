Arkansas receives millions in funding to help with utility bills

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:
Electric-bill--utility--energy-jpg_20160405195904-159532

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People who have fallen behind on their energy bills now have some extra help.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Arkansas received $8.2 million in CARES Act funding to help people with utility bills due to COVID-19.

People can also now apply for more assistance.

There used to be a limit of $500 per applicant. Now people can get up to $1500.

“That allows those who are significantly behind that has to catch up to be able to make application for that purpose,” Hutchinson said.

This money will also support a program that helps people buy air conditioning units.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories