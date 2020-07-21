Arkansas receives millions in funding to help with utility bills

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People who have fallen behind on their energy bills now have some extra help.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Arkansas received $8.2 million in CARES Act funding to help people with utility bills due to COVID-19.

People can also now apply for more assistance.

There used to be a limit of $500 per applicant. Now people can get up to $1500.

“That allows those who are significantly behind that has to catch up to be able to make application for that purpose,” Hutchinson said.

This money will also support a program that helps people buy air conditioning units.