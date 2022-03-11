JAY, Okla. – An Arkansas man pleaded guilty to child molestation and was sentenced to a seven-year prison sentence for inappropriately touching a 4-year-old Delaware County child.

Brandon Heath Swaffar, 38, of Conway, Ark., entered pleas to lewd molestation and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia on Tuesday in Delaware County District Court in Jay, according to court records.

He was sentenced to 30 years and ordered to serve the first seven years and given credit for time served with the balance of the sentence suspended, records show.

Swaffar is also required to register as a sex offender.