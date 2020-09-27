Arkansas man commits murder in Parsons

PARSONS, Kan. — An Arkansas man wanted for capital murder is arrested in Parsons.

Around 2:30 P.M. Friday, the Kansas fugitive apprehension task force arrested 33-year-old Bryant Lamont Smith.

Smith was wanted in Jefferson County, Arkansas for capital murder and other charges .

After receiving a tip that Smith was possibly hiding out in Parsons,

The fugitive Task Force requested assitance from the Kansas Highway Patrol, Parsons P.D., and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith was taken into custody after being found in a vehicle near Main and 29th Street.

Smith was transported to the Labette County Jail and awaiting extradition back to Arkansas.