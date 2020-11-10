Arkansas issues new virus guidelines for places of worship

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced new guidelines for places of worship in Arkansas on Tuesday.

According to the new guidelines, masks need to be worn at all times by all congregants, “except those who are exempt under ADH guidelines.”

“Unmasked congregational singing is the primary driver of transmission in churches – even if people are six feet apart,” the new guidance states.

Strict six-foot social distancing is to apply for everyone aside from family groups, both indoors and outdoors, and seating in the sanctuary should follow this distancing.

Hutchinson shared the following data on Tuesday showing COVID-19 case totals in places of worship by county in Arkansas.

“We respect the separation of church and state. They make their decisions on their own governance and how they handle things, but we do provide the guidelines that we ask them to take into consideration from a public health standpoint, and they’ve done a remarkable job in respecting those guidelines,” Hutchinson said.