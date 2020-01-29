Arkansas investigates state’s first case of coronavirus

A woman wears a mask following the outbreak of a new virus as people arrive from the International terminal at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. A Toronto hospital said Saturday it has a confirmed case of the deadly virus from China, Canada’s first. Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre said it is “caring for a patient who has a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China.” (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — The Arkansas Department of Health is testing one person for coronavirus in Arkansas.

They would not say where the person with the possible virus is but confirmed they are testing one person.

This the only person under investigation for coronavirus in Arkansas. They are working closely with CDC to make sure they are following all guidelines.

The risk to the general population is really low unless you’ve traveled to that area in China.

