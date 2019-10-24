Arkansas hunter dies from being gored by deer

YELLVILLE, Ark. — A Yellville man is dead after his deer hunt went terribly wrong on Tuesday night.

Thomas Alexander, 66, described as an avid hunter, was participating in the Arkansas muzzleloader season. Alexander shot the animal from a tree stand and assumed that animal had received a fatal shot, however, it appears that the shot simply knocked the animal down.

Alexander had left his rifle at the deer stand when he went to check the deer, which arose and began to attack the hunter.

Keith Stephens, chief of communications with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, told ABC News the following;

“It appears he shot the deer and he had put his rifle down near the deer stand and walked down to check and make sure it was dead,” Stephens said. “And that’s when whatever happened, happened.”

Alexander was able to contact his nephew for help, who found him to be suffering from multiple puncture wounds. The nephew contacted emergency responders who then transported him to a hospital where he later died.

The animal was not located, however, there was deer blood at the site of the incident. Officials are looking for the injured deer.

State officials suggest that hunters wait 15 to 30 minutes before approaching an animal that they have shot to prevent attacks such as this.