Arkansas Governor signs bill allowing college athletes to get paid

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson signs a bill allowing college athletes to get paid.

The Arkansas Student-Athlete Publicity Rights Act lets student athletes make money off their name, likeness, or image.

“I have been supportive of the student-athlete bill because it allows the student athlete to have some control over their own name and likeness and benefit from it,” Hutchinson said. “This seems fair and necessary with the increased marketing of college sports. It will also benefit Arkansas in our goal of recruiting top talent to our college athletic teams.”

University of Arkansas Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek calls it a “signature victory” for Razorback and NCAA players.

In a tweet, Yurachek said, “Together, we have taken a step forward to help ensure these young men and women are afforded the same opportunities. As others on campus, as well as student-athletes competing in other states.”

The law should take effect January 2022.