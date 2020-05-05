Arkansas Governor extends emergency declaration

In this Monday, April 27, 2020 photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his Arkansas Razorbacks facemark as he arrives for the daily coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock. (Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Governor signs an executive order to extend Arkansas’ State of Emergency Declaration.

It was set to expire May 21, but will remain in effect for another 45 days.

Gov. Hutchinson said all COVID-19 directives will remain in place.

“What this means is that we’re not yet finished with our work, we still have an emergency situation in Arkansas and across the nation that we’re all familiar with,” Hutchinson said.

The Governor said he had the authority to extend the state of emergency for an additional 60 days but decided a 45-day extension was best and will revisit another extension in the future.