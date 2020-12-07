Arkansas announces who will have the first shot at a vaccine

ARKANSAS — Poultry workers could be some of the first people to get a Covid-19 Vaccine.

Healthcare workers and people in long-term care facilities will be the top priority when a vaccine is available.

But Arkansas Secretary of Health Jose Romero says poultry workers could be next-up after that.

Dr. Jose Romero Arkansas Secretary of Health, says, “We view these workers as essential. We know these workers have been the brunt of large outbreaks not only in our state, but also in other states. We have a moral and ethical imperative to care for all populations within our country.”

Romero says their status as high-risk of infection will make them a priority.