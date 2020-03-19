Arkansas announces 9 more cases of COVID-19, state total rises to 46

UPDATE: The total of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arkansas has risen to 46, up by 9 since the last report on Wednesday.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports confirmed cases in four new counties: Pope, Van Buren, Bradley, and Grant.

UPDATE: The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 37.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Natural State has risen to 33, according to the newest information from the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday.

That’s up by 11 since the last update from Governor Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday, when he announced no new positive cases in the state.

The cases include three new counties: Washington, Bradley, Faulkner Counties.

Most are travel-related or “part of the original exposure that happened previously,” according to Hutchinson.

“An extension of known clusters we’ve had, ” the governor said.

Hutchinson said of the cases in Arkansas, one is related to travel in France, two to travel in India, and six to domestic-related travel.

According to the ADH website, most of the positive tests, 26, have come from Arkansas Department of Health Labs, while 7 returned positive from commercial labs.

The department is monitoring 377 individuals with daily check-ins and guidance and lists 50 “persons under investigation.”

A total of 236 tests have returned with negative results, including 185 from ADH labs and 51 from the private sector.