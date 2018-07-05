Ark. veteran saves mom and child after car crashes into lake
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) - A veteran is being credited for his quick response after witnessing a vehicle go into a lake in north Arkansas.
Lonnie and Pamela Crim of Mountain Home were at Pigeon Creek Park in Baxter County around 9:00 a.m. Monday when they saw the accident.
Lonnie Crim dove in and was able to free a toddler and her mother from the sinking SUV.
The driver of the vehicle told the couple she had fallen asleep while looking for a place to park and take a nap.
Neither the mother nor the child were injured.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
