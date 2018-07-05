Ark. veteran saves mom and child after car crashes into lake

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy of Pamela Crim.

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) - A veteran is being credited for his quick response after witnessing a vehicle go into a lake in north Arkansas.

Lonnie and Pamela Crim of Mountain Home were at Pigeon Creek Park in Baxter County around 9:00 a.m. Monday when they saw the accident.

Lonnie Crim dove in and was able to free a toddler and her mother from the sinking SUV.

The driver of the vehicle told the couple she had fallen asleep while looking for a place to park and take a nap.

Neither the mother nor the child were injured.