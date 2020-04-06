Closings
Ark City Police take armed standoff suspect into custody

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Ark City Police were asked citizens to remain at least two blocks away from the police station Sunday while they dealt with an armed stand-off.

The police department issued a statement on the Arkansas City Police Department Facebook just before 2 P.M. Sunday, emploring residents to keep a distance away from the area near A Street and Third Street, and from Washington Avenue to Walnut.

The City of Arkansas updated their post on Facebook, saying at around 3:30 p.m., the “suspect is “now safely in custody,” and that the “situation’s under control.”

