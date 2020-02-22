AREAL FLOOD WATCH for SW Missouri and SE Kansas until 6:00 P.M. Monday night

WEATHER — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Areal Flood Watch for all of southwest Missouri counties and some of southeast Kansas including Cherokee, Crawford, and Bourbon County until 6:00 P.M., Monday night, February 24th, 2020.

With another system forming out west, we will see rain and thunderstorms for Sunday and Monday here in the four states. Some areas could see downpours of rain causing localized flooding.

If roads are covered by water, DO NOT attempt to drive through it. Please find an alternate route. Turn Around, Don’t Drown!