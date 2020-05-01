Area writer in the running for a literary honor

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area writer is in the running for a literary honor.

Billie Holladay Skelley has written eight children’s books as well as articles for the Chicken Soup for the Soul.

Her most recent book tells the life story of Neosho Native Hugh Robinson, who became a well-known figure in the field of early flight.

The story has been selected as one of just three finalist in the non-fiction children’s category of the 30th annual Midwest Book Awards.

And regardless of whether or not she wins, she says it’s feels great just to be in the running.

Billie Holladay Skelley, Local Author, said, “Just some amazing writers and amazing groups who who are in the competition, there’s 12 states that they took books from in the Midwest, and I’m just thrilled to be in the finals, just to be a finalist.”

Skelley isn’t just a writer, she also holds a Master’s Degree in Nursing.

She says the winner will be selected in June.