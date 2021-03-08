Area women provide quilts for Soul’s Harbor workers

JOPLIN, Mo. — Many people who work for non-profits realize the payoff isn’t always in the actual pay.

They simply love helping others. That’s the case for two women who live and work at Souls Harbor in Joplin. And Monday, they received a little extra something from two other Joplin women. Linda Cruzan and Robbi Triplett made quilts for Rebecca Strickland and Kelly James. Strickland is the facility’s Housing Manager – while James is in charge of laundry and general labor.

Neither of them had a bed spread, until now.

Linda Cruzan, Souls Harbor Supporter, said, “Because they’re hard working ladies, they do so much here, above and beyond, just wanted to do something to show them how much we appreciate them.”

Rebecca Strickland, Souls Harbor Housing Manager, said, “I’m really at a loss for words, I’ve been blessed so much, especially of late, wonderful things coming my way and I don’t feel I’m any more deserving than anyone else who works here but I’m I’m extremely grateful and overwhelmed with gratitude.”

This is nothing new for Cruzan. She also donates the proceeds from the sales of her handmade jewelry to Souls Harbor.