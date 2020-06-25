Area woman receives 90th birthday surprise

JOPLIN, Mo. — Living to the age of 90 is a major accomplishment.

Pat Shank was a long-time Nurse and Volunteer at Freeman Health System and a founding member of the MSSU Choral Society.

Normally you would throw a big party inside the birthday girl’s house, but due to covid 19, her loved ones held it outside her Joplin home.

The surprise event featured many of her friends and loved ones and even included a singing performance by area vocalist Roger Anderson who sang with Shank for many years in a church choir.

Pat Shank, Birthday Girl, said, “This is absolutely fantastic, this is absolutely something I did not expect but I so appreciate everybody taking the time to come out and my kids for planning it.”

Cheryl Morrow, Daughter, Organizer, said, “She’s just done so many wonderful things for so many people, we just wanted to honor her in this way and let everybody be a part of it.”

Shank says she’s had so much fun with her birthday, she thinking about celebrating it for an entire month.