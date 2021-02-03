Area water system to make improvements

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A local water system will be making a number of improvements to its system, after voters approve $20 million in bonds.

The issue got nearly 80% support in a special election for the Jasper County Public Water Supply District Number One. The funding will pay to replace water lines that are nearly 50 years old, increase the size of some pipes, and update metering equipment.

The bonds will be paid by revenue from normal operations during the next 20 years and did not increase any taxes.