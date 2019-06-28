Area water rescue totals after severe flooding

The Missouri Department of Conservation is praising the work of first responders for handling a significant number of water rescues in a short amount of time.

On Sunday alone, responders in Newton, McDonald, and Lawrence counties completed a total of 31 swift-water rescues. Multiple agencies worked together during several of the rescues, often during heavy downpour and flash flooding.

Some residents had been stranded in cars or low-lying areas, or trapped in their homes. DoC officials say this is a prime example of why agents’ training is necessary and beneficial since natural disasters can come with little or no notice.

