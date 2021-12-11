Area university celebrate the accomplishments of its graduating class

JOPLIN, Mo. — As the school year comes to an end, Missouri college students are celebrating the culmination of their academic careers.



Today students and their families made their way Leggett and Platt Athletic Center, for the 77th commencement ceremony at Missouri Southern State University.



The celebration highlighted the accomplishments of 348 graduates over their college careers.



As opposed to a typical graduation ceremony, this was the third semester to feature a walk-through ceremony.



“Two different sessions today, that way we can spread the graduates out throughout a few hours during the day,” says Heather Lesmeister, MSSU Dir. of Communications & External Relations, “We’re able to do it that way to still social distance as much as much as we can and allow there to be less people in the vicinity of a certain time, and it’s a great way to still have a celebration and some normalcy for our students.”



There were a total of 382 undergraduate, 48 associate’s and 33 masters degrees earned by this semester’s graduating class.