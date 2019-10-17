Area tribes shed light on violence against Native American women with “Have You Seen Our Sisters?” event

by: Autumn Bracey

Four local tribes are recognizing and honoring missing and murdered indigenous women.

Wyandotte Nation will host a program Thursday evening called “Have You Seen Our sisters?” It will feature a display in honor of the victims as well as dancing and singing. And, a special guest presentation from a mother sharing her daughter’s story who tragically died from abuse.

Other tribes represented include Eastern Shawnee, Seneca Cayuga Nation, and Quapaw Nation. The event will be held at 7 pm at Wyandotte Nation’s Cultural Center.

It is south of the Bearskin Fitness Center in Wyandotte.

