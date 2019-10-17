Area tribes shed light on violence against Native American women with “Have You Seen Our Sisters?” event

Four local tribes are recognizing and honoring missing and murdered indigenous women.

Wyandotte Nation will host a program Thursday evening called “Have You Seen Our sisters?” It will feature a display in honor of the victims as well as dancing and singing. And, a special guest presentation from a mother sharing her daughter’s story who tragically died from abuse.

Other tribes represented include Eastern Shawnee, Seneca Cayuga Nation, and Quapaw Nation. The event will be held at 7 pm at Wyandotte Nation’s Cultural Center.

It is south of the Bearskin Fitness Center in Wyandotte.