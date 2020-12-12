Area travel agency sees drop in customers since March

NEOSHO, Mo. — Covid-19 has put a hold on traveling and it’s affecting a local travel agency. Galaxsea cruises and tours in Neosho has been at a stand still since March.

The pandemic has forced the company to loose about 10% of their business. Travel restrictions stopped things and people have had to cancel their trips. In turn, leaving the agency struggling to keep the doors open.

Ken Mayer, Manager, said, “We’re doing everything we can to survive so that when travel does come back um maybe we will have more customers cause their less uh maybe less people like me outside of our world to help them.”

Galaxsea is still open to the public and is available to set up an appointment during the holidays and next year.