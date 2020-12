PITTSBURG, Ks. — A local thrift store is working to make sure their community stays warm this Winter.

The Doggie Bag in Pittsburg will be giving away free coats, gloves, scarves and hats to help layer up those in need. There is a limit of one coat and one set of winter gear per person. Free items in the store will be labeled with orange tags.

The Doggie Bag will be open on Tuesday and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to five p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to four p.m.