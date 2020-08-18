Area teacher selected as sole representative for Missouri for National History Day Professional Development Program

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local teacher is recognized for her work on history day.

Joplin South Middle School’s Heather Van Otterloo has been involved with history day for the last 25 years.

Van Otterloo has been selected as the sole representative for the state of Missouri for a National History Day Professional Development Program.

She says it all has to do with being able to better navigate the huge amount of information contained in the Library of Congress database.

Heather Van Otterloo, Joplin South Teacher, said, “It will kind of help my students kind of know hot to sort through the like millions of primary source material, diaries, photographs and news papers and kind of use that in their analysis and understanding of their historical moments that they research.”

In a normal school year, Van Otterloo says she would have been able to travel to the Library of Congress, but this year, her professional development will be virtual.