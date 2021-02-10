Area tailors feeling impact of covid-19 on prom season

JOPLIN, Mo. — With uncertainty surrounding prom season due to the covid-19 pandemic, one tailor says it’s hurting what is usually her busiest time of the year.

Liliya Moos, Owner of Adornable in Joplin, says not as many girls are coming in to get their dresses tailored because they don’t know if they’re going to have prom. She adds because prom is an expensive time for parents. Many of them, especially with girls in their senior year, just don’t want to spend money if they don’t know it’s going to happen.

Liliya Moos – Adornable Owner, said, “They’re worried, and it’s of course a worry for us. We lost a little bit of money last year because of it, and we don’t have any idea how this year will work.”

Moos adds all she can do is wait and see what the future holds with the pandemic and if schools have their prom.