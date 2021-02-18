Area tailor devotes skills to making masks

JOPLIN, Mo. — Due to the pandemic, one local tailor has decided to not only alter clothes but use her sewing skills for another task.

Liliya Moos, Owner of AdornAble Inc. is making masks. Moos says she originally was just making them for her workers but then she had customers notice them and asked her if she was selling them.

Her masks sell in sizes ranging from small to extra large and they range in price from $5.50 to $10. She also sells them in various designs. Including: Local schools, sports teams, bridal, and even for fast food restaurants.