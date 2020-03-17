Area supermarkets working to stay stocked amid coronavirus rush

JOPLIN, Mo. — If there’s one place Four State residents are still flocking to, it’s area supermarkets.

For some it’s shopping as usual, but for others it can be a sign that something is wrong.

Gene Koester received a pleasant surprise when he and his wife went into the Food 4 Less grocery store in Joplin.

Gene Koester, Shopper, said, “We saw a lot of people out there in the parking lot but when we got inside, the store is well stocked, the shelves are full, the meat department looks good, so that was reassuring because I know that in some other communities there has been a shortage of things but we’re not seeing that today.”

The only item not on the shelves is, you guessed it, toilet paper.

One of the stores managers says it’s gone almost as soon as it is put there, but other than that, so far, so good when it comes to keeping shelves stocked.

So what is the deal with that product and others such as bottled water?

Del Camp says stocking up on supplies such as toilet paper may give some people a feeling of control in an otherwise uncontrollable situation.

Del Camp, Chief Clinical Officer, Ozark Center, said, “There’s a risk to certain folks that’s higher than others uh but just because there are things that are happening that are out of your control, it doesn’t mean you can’t take some steps to mitigate that level of control in your own life.”

Camp says there’s a difference between a healthy concern and someone losing touch with reality over fear of the virus.

“I think the people start to find themselves unable to connect with each other, they find it difficult to engage in relationships, they find themselves isolating to a degree greater than is necessary.”

That’s when he says they need professional help.