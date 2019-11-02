Area students learn about tech field opportunities at Pitt State KTC open house

PITTSBURG, Kan.–Pittsburg State University host its annual Kansas technology center open house giving students the chance to explore possible career opportunities in technology.

These students became exposed to several technical career paths. We spoke with a teacher from Parsons High School who graduated from PSU and says students do think about applying to PSU and pursuiing a job in technology after this event.

“I always like to try to come back with some of the students and let them experience what I went through in college,” explained Parsons High School teacher, Trevor Miseroulle.

Miseroulle brought 45 students from Parsons High School to the Kansas Technology Center (KTC) for open house. Students in high school or older toured the facility and explored the different technical programs offered at PSU like construction, graphic design, robotics and virtual reality.

“A lot of students don’t really think about a lot of the things we have to offer here at the KTC, so it’s awesome that high schools bring them here,” said Pitt State grad assistant Kaylee Karull.

Several lab demonstrations were presented for students ranging from simulator labs to trying on a HAZMAT suit.

“The experience of knowing what they could do before they thought they knew something before, or had an idea of what we did here, and now they can see, ‘Oh! These are the things that I can do for a career,'” explained Byron McKay with Pitt State.

“Being able to send them here makes me happy to see them go forward in their career,” said Miseroulle.

More than 600 students in the Four State region came to PSU. Those who came were able to get a better perspective about if becoming a student at PSU or pursing a job in technology is the right fit for them.