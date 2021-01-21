Area students help with Valentine’s gifts

JOPLIN, Mo. — We’re less than a month away from Valentine’s Day 2021, and students in a local school district would like to help you with some tasty gift ideas.

Students in the Joplin J.A.G. Program, or Jobs for America’s Graduates, are selling sweets for your sweetheart. And proceeds from those products go back into the J.A.G. Program. JAG is a career exploration and preparation program that gives students hands-on experience and job attainment skills.

Kinzie Ogle, J.A.G. Program Participant, said, “You can get a plain caramel apple, a gourmet caramel apple or dipped fruits like strawberries, cherries, blue berries, pineapples or a mix of all.”

Hailey Baldwin, J.A.G. Program Participant, said, “We’re trying to raise money for the program to start our own little tee-shirt design business, to like customize tee-shirts for anyone.”