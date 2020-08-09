WEBB CITY, MO. — Area students had a chance to pick up a free backpack in Webb City Saturday.

The Webb City Church of the Nazarene held the great Backpack Giveaway in preparation for kids returning to school.

The event was open for all area children aged kindergarten through sixth grade.

Attendees had the chance to listen to a sermon and pick up a free backpack with their child.

The event is typically held all at once, but due to covid-19, it was split up into five sections.

Pastor Nathan Haeck says the event was important to show love and support for the community during these difficult times.

Nathan Haeck, Pastor, “We want to help the kids to get a good start to school back, we’re not sure how long they’re gonna be back, but we want to help them get a good start to the year, let the community know that we love them and be a part of them.”

The church anticipated giving away all 200 backpacks they had.

This was the sixth year for the event.