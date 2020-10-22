Area spook house raising funds for charity

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local spook house goes the extra mile to spread some Halloween cheer.

Wolfman’s House of Screams and Teddy Bear Mobile are partnering together for charity.

Part of the funds raised Friday night will go towards helping Christian Heady who is currently going through chemotherapy.

Wolfman’s Owner Meggie Etris’s father had cancer as well making it the perfect way to honor her father while helping the community.

Meggie Etris, Owner of Wolfman House of Screams, said, “I love helping out, I love giving back, it’s in my heart, and if I can do that in the memory of my dad, then that’s just something that I want to do. So I feel blessed otherwise and so this is something that if I can give that money or help somebody else out with what this spook house makes, then I can do that.”

The spook house will be open this Friday from seven p.m. until midnight.