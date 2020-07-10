Area Sonic restaurants recognized for excellent service

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some area fast food restaurants receive recognition for excellence in service.

The Sonic locations on east 7th Street and Rangeline in Joplin, as well as Demott Drive store in Webb City qualified for the top 500 round of the annual Dr. Pepper Sonic Games Competition.

Considering there are over 3,500 locations across the U.S., Sharon Jennings says she’s happy to make place where they did.

Sharon Jennings, Co-Manager, East 7th Street Sonic, said, “They share a lot of cool prizes, I mean we got socks and lanyards, all that cool stuff which is a lot of fun cause you share it with the crew and then they’re just like “This is so cool, I get to represent Sonic outside of work and inside of work, it just brings a lot of joy to us all so we were all really excited.”

The Dr. Pepper Sonic Awards are an annual training program recognizing exceptional guest and operational service.

Jennings says this is the first time in a few years that her restaurant made the list.

Unfortunately non of the local stores will be advancing into the top 50 competition.