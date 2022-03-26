BAXTER SPRINGS, Ks. — People showed their support for local fire fighters Saturday morning.



It marked the return of the annual Baxter Springs Fire Department Auxiliary biscuits and gravy fundraiser.



It was canceled last year due to the pandemic.



Funds for the donation-based event will go towards buying new equipment for the fire department.



Last year’s funds were used to buy a new jaws of life tool for the department.



“We really appreciate all the support of everybody in the community and our area communities, we have volunteer men from Columbus, Galena, already here supporting us, they were one of the first ones here this morning so we are one big happy family and without them we wouldn’t be able to be so successful,” says Randi Wixon, Baxter Springs Fire Auxiliary VP.



60 pounds of sausage was bought for this year’s fundraiser.



The auxiliary sold out around ten the same morning.