Area Sheriff’s office gives back

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — An area sheriff’s office is giving back to families in need.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is getting food together for their eighth annual food drive. The department is looking to assist families with small children that can use some help. While the officers are handing out the food. Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher says they wouldn’t be able to do it without the help of the community.

Jason Mosher – Vernon County Sheriff, said, “Really the community are the ones behind this because we’re saying we want to do it, and we’re saying we need help, but they’re the ones that’s providing.”

You can donate food for the food drive until December 23. The sheriff’s office will be delivering the donations on Christmas Eve.