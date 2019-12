SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Due to the icy roads and weather, six of our senior centers are closed today (Carthage, Joplin, McDonald County, Webb City, Carl Junction and Neosho), which means Meals on Wheels will not be running out of those locations.

The Barton County Senior Center IS open today, but if you’re concerned about your meal delivery time or status, or the road conditions in your area might affect delivery, please call Barton County Senior Center at 417-682-3881.

Stay safe everyone!