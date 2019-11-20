Area schools attend event for Native American Heritage Month

MIAMI, Ok. — November is Native American Heritage month and a local organization is educating students about the 10 different Native American tribes in Northeast Oklahoma.

In previous years schools requested the Quapaw Nation Tribe come and share about tribal culture.

Anna Mckibben with Quapaw Nation said, “We get calls every November wanting us to come and explain about our tribe and talk about our heritage because its Native American Heritage month.”

Lori Shafer, Teacher in Baxter Springs, said, “It’s always exciting to see kids learning. Just the smiles on their faces to be able to know that they are interested in learning about something new.”

To enhance the learning experience for students, Quawpaw Nation hosts its first Native American Heritage Day.

4th and 5th graders from area schools came to the Miami Civic Center and learned about the history and languages of the tribes in Northeast Oklahoma.

‘I just want them to be able to understand why Native Americans maybe dress the way they do or understand what some of the things are that they see when they see Native American events,” said Shafer.

More than 12-hundred students rotated through 10 different stations learning about the culture and differences of the tribes.

They were able to participate and watch a pow-wow dance as well as play tribal games.

“The main thing we want to convey is that we are still here, we’re still very active in our communities we are still very traditional and we’ve caught on to our heritage through the years and we just want to share some of that with them,” said Mckibben