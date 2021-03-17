Area school teaches the history of St. Patrick’s Day

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some area kids learned the history behind St Patrick’s Day and why it’s celebrated around the world, especially by Roman Catholics.

Debi Staton, 4th Grade Teacher, St. Mary’s Elementary School, said, “If you went into an Irish-American restaurant on St. Patrick’s Day, which dish would you find most people eating.”

Debi Staton’s 4th grade class at St. Mary’s Elementary School in Joplin learned about the patron saint of the Emerald Isle.

“Watched a little video about St. Patrick and um answered some brain pop type questions, we’ve written stories like if I found a pot of gold, and then of course since this is a Catholic School, we talk about the different legends surrounding St. Patrick.”

Azaarel Villanueva, St. Mary’s 4th Grade Student, said, “It’s about where I turned into a leprechaun, what would you do and I said and it also has where would you hide your pot of gold and what would your teacher think of it.”

Andrew Scheurich, St. Mary’s 4th Grade Student, said, “He used the shamrock to represent the Holy Trinity.”

Patrick was born into a wealthy English family but was kidnapped by Irish raiders and enslaved in that country. He eventually escaped his captors, returned to England and became a Catholic priest. He later returned to Ireland and eventually became the Bishop of Ireland, built several churches and became it’s patron saint.

“And decided to go back and help people to begin learning about Christianity because most of the people at that time had a more Pagan type of religion,” said Staton

St. Patrick’s day became a feast day and is celebrated in many countries and by several Christian religions, not just by the Catholic church. He died on this day back in the year 461.