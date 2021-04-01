Area school districts struggle to find substitutes amid pandemic

FOUR STATE AREA — Keeping staff healthy and on campus has been a challenge for schools districts throughout the Four States this year. But new initiatives mean the challenge is easing in many spots.

What’s helping to keep the school day on track?

There are a few boosts schools have gotten, and that’s especially targeted at attracting more substitute teachers and substitute bus drivers.

Justin Crawford, Joplin School District, said, “There’s a national sub shortage.”

And with covid patients and close contact quarantines, it’s been a problem since the start of the school year. In the Joplin School District, the pressure is starting to ease.

“You know our fill rates have increased, we’re averaging in the high 90s Now compared to where we were.”

Meaning more than 90% of vacancies are connecting with subs. A temporary state plan helped boost those numbers, making it easier and less expensive to certify as a substitute teacher.

More than 3,600 took advantage of the offer.

“That was something that we did use to get substitutes into our pool that we wouldn’t have normally.”

And it wasn’t just fill-ins for classroom teachers that were hard to find. Even secretaries and especially school bus drivers. That led the Carl Junction School District to approve hiring two permanent substitute drivers this summer.

Larry Cowger, CJ School Board President, said, “Bus drivers, believe it or not, are hard to come by and they’re so vital to our district. And so yes, we are going to add two permanent substitute bus drivers so that in the case of a shortage we’ll have someone to pick up that slack.”

There’s just a couple of months left on the school calendar. Conditions are expected to improve – but there are no guarantees how that may impact school next Fall.