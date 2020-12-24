Area school districts honor driver who passed due to covid-19

CARTHAGE, Mo. — If you think COVID-19 is deadly only for the elderly, think again. It claimed the life of a non-elderly school bus driver last week. Wednesday, his fellow drivers honored him and his family.

Despite classes being out for the holiday break, schools buses were still running in Carthage on this windy day. Vehicles from that district as well as Carl Junction, Diamond, and Jasper drove past the house of Mitch Brownrigg.

The 49-year-old drove a bus for Carthage died from covid-19 last week, and even though he’d only worked for about four years, he touched a lot of lives in the process.

Jeff Fries, Director, Carthage R-9 Transportation Department, said, “Oh absolutely, Mitch was a great guy, a great driver, he cared tremendously about his students, he was an early childhood driver so we’re talking three and four year old kids, very passionate about what he did, was a true team player.”

Brownrigg’s family waved their appreciation to drivers who didn’t even have to be out working, but did so out of respect.

Taylor Brownrigg, Mitch Brownrigg’s Son, said, “It was pretty awesome to see how many people came out here, how many buses they had from three, four different schools and D&D and I don’t know, it was just awesome to see, he would have thought is was really cool seeing something like that.”

Brownrigg had spent his life as a delivery driver, over the road trucker, and most recently a school bus driver. A brand new bus lead the procession, which held special meaning for his family.

“We got the bus delivered late due to Covid obviously and it came in while Mitch was in the hospital so we wanted to bring it by the house today cause this would have been Mitch’s bus,” said Fries.

“It was nice to see how many friends he made and how much they actually miss him to go to the trouble of do all this stuff and bring us a package and bring us help and everything like that,” said Brownrigg.