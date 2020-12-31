Area restaurant shows appreciation for healthcare workers

JOPLIN, Mo. — A restaurant is thanking health care workers for being on the front lines during the pandemic.

Wednesday Tropical Smoothie Café delivered 350 smoothies to Freeman Health System employees at Freeman Hospital West. This was a way for the restaurant to show hospital staff that they appreciate their hard work during this difficult time.

Becky Boulware, Tropical Smoothie Café, said, “Our main reason is just we love being a part of the community here in Joplin so we do enjoy giving back whenever we can.”

Michaela Bennett, Development and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Manager, said, “They love when they get surprises and any act from the community to show how grateful they are for all the hard work they’ve put in the last year. It does not go unnoticed and they’re very appreciative.”

This is the first time Tropical Smoothie has donated drinks to Freeman Health System.