Area restaurant providing meals to those in need thanks to donations

JOPLIN, Mo. — Through donations, a Joplin business is providing help to those in need.

Carmen’s Apples & More has started a monthly Giving Tree event. The restaurant is located in the Joplin West Plaza off 7th Street.

The goal each month is to raise $1,500 through customer donations. That money is then used to hand out hundreds of free meal vouchers to people who may need them.

Vouchers are passed out at the Salvation Army in Joplin, Watered Gardens, and local churches. Owner Zachary Boggs says he started doing this because of the position he was once in.

Zachary Boggs – Carmen’s Apples and More Owner, said, “We both grew up here, born and raised in Joplin our whole lives. We both have been down and out many times, and we’ve had the community give back to us, so now that we are at a point to where we can give back, we want to give back as much as we can.”

Boggs says they are currently a little more than halfway over their goal for the month of April.