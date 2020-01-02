Area residents running into the new year at Freeman’s Chilly 5k

by: Savanna Cyr

JOPLIN, Mo. — Runners of all ages start their New Year’s Day by participating in a 5k run. Freeman Health System presents a Chilly 5k.

Racers were bundled up as they lined up in front of Joplin Memorial Hall and ran to the Joplin Family Y South.

Racers got a medal at the end of race.

Cinnamon rolls and custom shirts were also provided.

Kids who wanted to run as well had the option to race in a free kid’s .15 run.

Several people showed their holiday spirit and dressed up in costumes including a Christmas elf, NASA astronauts, and a yeti.

Angela Fonville, Participant, said, “The kids love to run and go out and play and stuff so I thought it would be kinda neat. It’s really tiring. It is tiring.”

Joel & Natalie Meyer, Runners, said, “I’m glad I got to wear this when we got into the wind. What did you think? I thought it was a really good course as well. It’s a good environment.

More than 400 runners participated in the event.

